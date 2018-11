Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Professor of Azerbaijan State University of Economics died.

Report informs, Professor Nazim Musayev doctor of physical and mathematical sciences passed away.

N.Musaev worked as a professor and consultant at the Department of Mathematics, University of Economics.

Nazim Musayev in 1991-2009 worked as head of the Department of Mathematics at Azerbaijan State University of Economics. In 2011, he was awarded the honorary title "Honored Teacher".