Presidential scholar from BHOS: My biggest dream to make contribution to research of nanotechnologies

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Within the project initiated by Public Relations department of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and entitled “10 questions to Presidential Scholar at BHOS”, Process automation engineering student Aysu Hamidly is answering the questions. Report referring to the BHOS press service, presents the interview:

– Please, tell about yourself.

– I was born on July 3, 1999 in Sheki town. I began my primary education at Sheki town lyceum and then I entered secondary school No.132 in Baku where I studied from the second to the fourth grades. Up to 9th grade, I was attending secondary school No.225. Then I was studying at Turkish lyceum in Baku, from which I graduated with distinction in 2016.

From 2007 through 2012 I studied on a class of violin at a music school No.16 named after K.Safaraliyeva and graduated the school with distinction. In 2012, I participated in a musical contest dedicated to 90th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and took first place. This year I entered BHOS to study Process Automation Engineering and became a Presidential Scholar.

– The exams are in the past now. What were your impressions?

– Even before the entrance exams,my family members and school teachers were rendering me strong moral support. This greatly helped me to prepare myself psychologically for the exams, so I had no concerns. Thus, I successfully passed them.

– What was your score at the entrance exams?

– I got 685 points.

– Why have you chosen BHOS?

– I have chosen BHOS, because it is one of the best high education institutions in Azerbaijan. And when I obtain a complete higher education, I will have a good chance to find a good job.

– What role has your family played in your education?

– From the very first year of my study at the secondary school, my family has always supported me. It is exactly coincidence of my own and my family wants that helped me obtain the success.

– What is your biggest dream?

– My biggest dream is to make a contribution to research of nanotechnologies and their development in Azerbaijan.

– What can you tell about your future profession?

– Process automation is used in many spheres. Moreover, there is a great demand for engineers with higher education of this specialty.

– What are your hobbies?

– I like reading books. I believe that reading helps us not only learn something and gain new knowledge, but also better understand ourselves. I also play violin, as only violin gives me the greatest pleasure of enjoyment of music.

– What are your other interests?

– I strongly want to learn Japanese, as Japan is the country with very advanced technologies and I indent to continue my education there.

– What literary genres do you prefer?

– I read literature of various genres, but most of all I prefer science fiction.