Presidential scholar from BHOS: My biggest dream is to become one of the best engineers - INTERVIEW

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Within the project initiated by Public Relations department of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and entitled “10 questions to Presidential Scholar at BHOS”, first-year Petroleum engineering student Parviz Hasratli is answering questions. Report presents the interview referring to the BHOS press service:

– Please,tell about yourself.

– I was born on January 8, 1999, in Yardimli district. I graduated from the gymnasium school of Natural Sciences in Sumgayit in 2016 and entered the Baku Higher Oil School the same year. I am a first-year student and a Presidential Scholar now.

– The exams are in the past now. What were your impressions?

– I fully dedicated that time to studies and preparations to the exams, as I wanted to meet my family’s expectations. I am very grateful to my teachers and my family who have always encouraged me.

– What was your score at the entrance exams?

– I got 685 points.

– Why have you chosen BHOS?

– I have chosen BHOS as it provides high quality education and is an excellent higher education institution for engineering studies. Moreover, I believe that it is exactly the higher school, which can help me to be settled in life in the future.

– What role has your family played in your education?

– As I have already said, I am very grateful to my teachers and my family. I was coached bytutors and, thus, my family moral and material support can be hardly overestimated.

– What is your biggest dream?

– I have many dreams, but the biggest dream is to become one of the best engineers.

– What would you like to tell about your future profession?

– I can say that my future profession, which is petroleum engineering, is one of the traditional professions in Azerbaijan. Our country is known as an oil-rich country. Thus, it is natural there is always a high demand for specialists in this field. I am confident that BHOS graduates will prove to be excellent professionals irrespective of whether they will work in local or international companies.

– What are your hobbies?

– I like sports, especially swimming.

– What else are you interested in?

– Apart from studies and already mentioned sports, I am very much interested in travelling.

– What literary genres do you prefer?

– I prefer crime fiction to any other literature genre.