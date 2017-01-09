Presidential scholar at BHOS: I would like to make a world tour - INTERVIEW

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Within the project initiated by Public Relations department of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and entitled “10 questions to Presidential Scholar at BHOS”, first-year Petroleum Engineering student Shahlar Alizadehis answering the questions. Report presents the interview as below:

– Please, tell about yourself.

– I was born in the Shahseven village of the Beylaghan district in 1999. I graduated from the secondary school No.1 in this village. The same year, I successfully passed entrance exams to the Baku Higher Oil School, and became BHOS student. I am first-year Petroleum Engineering student and a Presidential Scholar.

– The exams are in the past now. What were your impressions?

– It was a very difficult period of time for me. I was getting very tired, but I had to study hard to achieve my goal. Moreover, I very much wanted to meet expectations of my family and other close relatives.

– What was your score at the entrance exams?

– I got 686 points.

– Why have you chosen BHOS?

– Since my childhood, I have wanted to be a very good engineer. Thus, I thought that BHOS would be the best higher education institution for me. I have chosen BHOS to receive my education, and I believe I will never regret that.

– What role has your family played in your education?

– Their role can hardly be overestimated. My family has always supported me. It is thanks to them that I have achieved my goals and that I am studying at the Higher School now. I shall be always grateful to them.

– What is your biggest dream?

– My biggest dream is to graduate from the Higher School with excellent marks and become a highly qualified professional. I also want to work on new projects and honorably represent our country abroad.

– What would you like to tell about your future profession?

– My future profession is petroleum engineer, and I do intend to be an excellent engineer.

– What hobbies do you have?

– Most of all I like watching movies.

– What else are you interested in?

– I like riding a bike very much. Also, I would like to make a world tour, and I do hope that I can fulfill this dream.

– What literary genres do you prefer?

– I like reading books irrespective of their genre.