    Presidential Scholar: At BHOS, I can realize my plans for future - INTERVIEW

    Public Relations department of Baku Higher Oil School starts a new project entitled '10 questions to Presidential Scholar'

    Report informs referring to the BHOS press service, it will today tell about Presidential Scholars studying at BHOS. Reyhana Kerimli, first-year Process Automation Engineering student, is answering our questions.

    - Please tell about yourself.

    - I was born on December 19, 1998 in Sabirabad district. I entered primary school in 2006 in the town of Grodno in Belarus. Then I continued my secondary education at the school No.272 of the Nizami district of Baku and graduated from the school in 2016.

    - The exams are in the past now. What are your impressions about them?

    - I will never forget that time. Of course, I was concerned, but all my fears disappeared as soon as I learned the results. My tiredness and anxiety turned into pleasant memories.

    - What was your score at the entrance exams?

    - To be honest, I wanted to get 700 points, but managed to receive only 690 points. With this result, I became one of the Presidential scholars.

    - Why have you chosen BHOS?

    - I have noticed that BHOS accepts the best graduates from secondary schools. I decided to gain high score to become a student of Baku Higher Oil School. I collected as much information about BHOS as possible and realized that this is the place where I would like to receive my higher education.

    - What role has your family played in your education?

    - My family always encouraged my striving for education from the early childhood. They continue providing support to me in my efforts to study.

    - What is your biggest dream?

    - As any other student, I do have rather a goal, not a dream. My most ambitious goal is to become an excellent engineer, a highly qualified professional, while using all those opportunities and conditions provided by the Higher school.

    - What can you tell about your future profession?

    - As a Foundation program student, I do not know all details about Process Automation Engineering academic programs. However, I did my best to obtain information about this specialty at the BHOS website and from other sources. Then I understood that I would like to become Process Automation Engineer.

    - What are your hobbies?

    - I like listening to music and like reading. In addition, I can do paintings based on the drawings I like.

    - What books do you read?

    - I like classic works of literature, but most of all I like to read novels.

    - What else are you interested in?

    - Since childhood, I have been keen on dancing and gymnastics, and I am interested in musical instruments such as, for example, violin and piano. I also plan to study German language to know one more foreign language, in addition to English.

