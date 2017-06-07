President of Swiss School of Higher Education visits Baku Higher Oil School

© BANM

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of Swiss School of Higher Education (SSHE) Maryam Gamurziyeva, Professor Narmina Garayeva and SSHE Coordinator for Baku projects NargizNadirova visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and met with BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov.

Public relations department of the Higher Oil School told Report that rector informed the guests about the Higher School main activities, international relations, successes achieved within a short period of time, and the new campus, which was recently opened. As he said, BHOS admits only those prospective students who earn high score at the entrance exams. Elmar Gasimov reported that all five prospective students who earned 700 points at the entrance exams in 1stgroup of specialities this year selected the Baku Higher Oil School for their further study.

As SSHE President Maryam Gamurziyevainformed, the Swiss School of Higher Education is a private university offering students various Bachelor and Master Degree programs in Management including programs in Oil and Gas Management. At the meeting, prospects of cooperation development between BHOS and SSHE were also discussed.