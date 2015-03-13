 Top
    President of Pakistan awarded Honorary Diploma of Doctor at Baku State University - PHOTOS

    Baku.13 March.REPORT.AZ/ President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain was presented a Diploma of Honorary Doctor of the Baku State University.

    Report informs, the rector of BSU, MP and Academician Abel Maharramov read out the resolution of the Academic Council of the University on granting the Diploma of Honorary Doctor to the President of Pakistan.

    The President of Pakistan delivered a speech for the tutorial staff and students of the University and thanked for the Diploma of Honorary Doctor of the BSU.

