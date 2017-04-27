President of Botaş International Limited visits BHOS

© BANM

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of Botaş International Limited company (BIL) Erdogan Tozan and Finance and Administration Director of the company Ahmet Akin visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and met with BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

At the meeting, the guests provided information about this Turkish company and its activities; prospects of establishment of cooperation between the Higher School and BIL were also discussed.

Speaking about brotherhood relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, Rector Elmar Gasimov emphasized that these two countries are tied by successful long-term cooperation in all spheres including education. As he informed the guests, every year the Higher School’s students undertake summer internship at various Turkish companies. Touching upon prospects of BHOS cooperation with Botaş International Limited, Elmar Gasimov offered to consider options to arrange similar summer internship at BIL, which, in his words, would help BHOS students get first-hand practical experience and enhance their professional knowledge.

BOTAŞ International Limited was established by BOTAŞ for developing strong and efficient relations with foreign companies operating in the oil and gas industry. The company participates in a number of large-scale international projects including Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and TANAP Pipeline projects.