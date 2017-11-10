President Ilham Aliyev views secondary school No 1 in Ganja after major overhaul

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created at the secondary school No 1 named after Ismat Gayibov in the city of Ganja after major overhaul.

Report informs, the head of state was informed of the renovation work carried out at the school.

The 2,140-seat school occupies a total area of 4.8 hectares.

The 980-seat first block of the school was constructed in 1934, while the 1,160-seat second block was built in 1974. The renovation work at the school started in May 2015 and was fully completed this November.

Both blocks of the four-storey building feature 80 classrooms, physics, chemistry, biology laboratories, two computer rooms, library, 200-seat conference hall, gym and 100-seat canteen.

The school enrolls 1,157 pupils who are served by 109 teachers.

The school was supplied with state-of-the-art equipment as well as video surveillance and fire alarm systems. New internet and telephone lines were built in the building. An outdoor sports ground was built in the area, extensive landscaping work was done in the school yard, and green areas were created here.