President Ilham Aliyev opened new building of secondary school in Hil village, Qusar

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated a new building of the secondary school named after professor Karim Karimov in Hil village, Qusar district.

Report informs, the head of state viewed photo stands reflecting the previous and current look of the building.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the school.

Minister of Education Mikayil Jabbarov informed the head of state about the work done. The facility was constructed in 1928. The two-storey building was built for the secondary school named after professor Karim Karimov, a graduate of the school, in 1973.

Photo stands reflecting national leader Heydar Aliyev`s and President Ilham Aliyev`s visits to Qusar, as well as their attention to education were installed in the foyer of the school. The construction of the new three-storey building started in February, 2015, and ended in July, 2016. The school can handle up to 720 pupils. There are 30 classrooms. It employs 61 teachers. The school has a lab, library, 350-seat auditorium, gym and 92-seat canteen.

The Azerbaijani President wished the school staff success.