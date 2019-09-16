 Top

President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates new educational complex of school No300 in Binagadi district

President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates new educational complex of school N

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of the 960-seat new educational complex of the secondary school No 300 in Binagadi district, Baku, Report informs citing AzerTag.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi