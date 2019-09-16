President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates new educational complex of school No300 in Binagadi district

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of the 960-seat new educational complex of the secondary school No 300 in Binagadi district, Baku, Report informs citing AzerTag.
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates new educational complex of school No300 in Binagadi districtPresident Ilham Aliyev inaugurates new educational complex of school N
https://report.az/storage/news/e6dd50bf9f89511b68457ef8e05c3d45/683e4ccc-21b4-4331-8a91-8a41b5a22bda_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- 545 people granted copyright in Azerbaijan this year 25 September, 2019 / 10:51
- 118 inventions patented in Azerbaijan this year 24 September, 2019 / 16:22
- Astronomical autumn starts in Azerbaijan 23 September, 2019 / 11:50
- Baku hosts 45th Annual Conference of International Association for Educational Assessment 23 September, 2019 / 10:11
- Pre-conference workshops start as part of IAEA 2019 conference 22 September, 2019 / 17:27
- Seismological stations will be installed at the bottom of the Caspian Sea 20 September, 2019 / 17:55
- Astronomical autumn starts next week in Azerbaijan 17 September, 2019 / 11:41
- Georgian Deputy Education Minister thanks President of Azerbaijan 16 September, 2019 / 10:46
- Azerbaijan stops accepting applications for student transfer 16 September, 2019 / 09:58
- New school year begins today in Azerbaijan 16 September, 2019 / 09:30
News DepartmentNews Author