President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of new building of school No.311 in Sabunchu

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening ceremony of a new building of school No. 311 in Sabunchu district, Baku.

Report informs, the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the school and viewed the conditions created here.

Head of Baku City Executive Authority Hajibala Abutalibov informed the head of state about the work done at the school.

The school has functioned since 2007. The increasing population density in the area boosted the growth of the number of pupils, necessitating the building of an additional block for the school.

The construction of the new three-storey building of the school was carried out in accordance with modern standards. Photo stands reflecting national leader Heydar Aliyev`s attention to education and the work done to modernize educational institutions in Sabunchu district under the instructions and orders of President Ilham Aliyev were installed in the foyer of the school. There are 47 classrooms in the school which occupies an area of more than 6700 square metres.

The head of state met with the first grade pupils of the school and congratulated them on the occasion of the Knowledge Day.

President Ilham Aliyev posed for photographs with the pupils.

The head of state then viewed the conditions created in the classrooms.

The 960-seat school has a computer room, department of military training, as well as the physics, chemistry and biology laboratories.

Pupils and graduates of the school have made outstanding achievements in different international quizzes and sport competitions and olympiads. The graduates of this school achieved high scores at university admission exams. According to recent statistics, about 70-80 per cent of school graduates entered universities. 11 of this year's graduates of the school achieved more than 500 points, while 5 of them scored more than 600 points.

President Ilham Aliyev then met with the school staff.

The head of state made a speech at the meeting.