Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to award a title of “Honored teacher”.

Report informs in accordance with decree the following people are awarded with honorary title of “Honored teacher” for their contributions to the development of education in the Republic of Azerbaijan:

Hajıyev Allahverdi Shamistan

Hajıyev Hajan Gulu.