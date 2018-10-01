Pre-school preparatory groups start trainings from today

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today, pre-school preparatory groups have started trainings for 2018-2019 academic year. Report informs that the aim of the school preparatory group is to increase psychological sustainability of 5-year-olds in preparation for school education, to adapt them to the educational environment and ensure their communication and co-operation skills.

Notably, pre-school preparatory groups have 3 training sessions per day, 4 days a week. In total, 12 training sessions are being held in pre-school preparatory groups. The duration of the one training was 30 minutes, interval between the trainings was 10 minutes.

Trainings include "Acquaintance with the surrounding world", "Literacy training and language development ", "Development of artistic thinking", "Development of logical and mathematical thinking", "Fine arts", "Music" and "Physical culture".

Pre-school preparatory groups created in the public schools are divided into two semesters. Trainings in pre-school groups cover the period from October 1 to May 31.

Notably, pre-school preparatory groups in 2015-2016 school year in Azerbaijan cover 24% of all 5-year-olds and 55% in 2016-2017, 65 % in the 2017-2018 academic year. In the 2018-2019 academic year this figure is expected to reach 75% and 90% in the 2019-2020 academic year.