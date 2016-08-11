Powers of State Exam Center in Azerbaijan not decreased, but increased - OFFICIAL

The center will continue to conduct scientific and statistical analysis on results of final and entrance exams

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Powers of the State Exam Center (SEC) have not been decreased, on contrary, increased. The SEC has been conferred new functions in the field of civil service.

Report was told at the Civil Service Commission under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in accordance with the amendments, mentioned in the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, below-mentioned included in the powers of the center:

- to conduct scientific and statistical analysis on results of final and entrance exams and submit the results to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan (in the Charter approved on April 11, 2016, it was referred to as the SEC's rights, while to the powers in the new Charter).

Moreover, participation in the implementation of state and international programs aimed at the development of the civil service as well issues as cooperation with international and non-governmental organizations, media and independent experts on civil service and students admission were added to the rights of the SEC.