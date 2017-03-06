Azerbaijani Ministry of Education establishes permanent councils

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Taking into account impact of education policies on life of every citizen and important role in formation of human capital in the country, permanent councils have been established under the Ministry of Education in order to increase efficiency and effectiveness of the reforms in this field.

Report informs citing the ministry.

Being established on two fields in the first stage, the Permanent councils will act as a consultative body consisting of officials of state agencies, experts in private sector, education specialists and other related parties as well as coordinating preparation of opinions, proposals and recommendations on adapting education programs and projects with education policy and strategy, holding discussion of decisions on educational development.

Permanent Council on "Education content and textbooks" will discuss problems and proposals on textbooks and education context with all interested parties - government agencies, publishing houses, parent associations and school heads at the highest level.

Head of the Permanent Council on "Education content and textbooks" is Deputy Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov.

Permanent councils will act under regulations approved by the ministry.