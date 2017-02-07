One more project of the Youth Foundation implemented at BHOS

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting dedicated to the completion of a project entitled “ICT Training for Youth”, which won 8th Grant Contest organized by Youth Foundation under the President of the Azerbaijan Republic, was held at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

Report was informed in the BHOS press service, opening the meeting, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov said that such projects help schoolchildren develop skills that would be useful for them in the future. He reminded that 12 projects of students and teachers of the Higher School won the 8th Grant Contest of the Youth Foundation and emphasized that this was a remarkable achievement.

“Cooperation between BHOS and the Youth Foundation is very important for our students. The Youth Foundation is an organization that deals with issues related to implementation of the Youth Policy, encourages young people’s involvement in various activities including scientific, educational, cultural and social activities, and provides grants to sponsor their projects and programs,” said the Rector.

Addressing the gathering, Executive Director of the Youth Foundation under the President of the Azerbaijan Republic Farhad Hajiyev told that establishment of BHOS and other similar higher educational institutions in the country was a result of special attention of the Head of the state to the issues of youth. He said, “I am very pleased to see that BHOS students participate in our contests and win our grants. It proves once again that the Higher School under Elmar Gasimov’s management trains highly qualified specialists.”

Speaking at the meeting, author of the “ICT Training for Youth” Project, Senior Lecturer of BHOS’ Process Automation Engineering Department Abbas Alili expressed his gratitude to the BHOS Rector and the Executive Director of the Youth Foundation for their support to the project implementation. He informed that its main objective was to raise schoolchildren’s interest to electrical engineering, electronics, robotics, and automation engineering.

During the project implementation, Abbas Alili conducted training courses for upper-form pupils of the school №232 of Surakhan district of Baku, lyceum named after academician Zarifa Aliyeva and lyceum school complex named after Mubariz Gurbanov of Bilesuvar district. Upon the training course completion, the schoolchildren received certificates of participation. They were also presented with ARDUINO Uno gadgets.