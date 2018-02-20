One more BHOS student successfully realizes project funded by Youth Foundation

© BANM

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ Student of Baku Higher Oil School(BHOS) became a winner of 10th XGrant competition of the Youth Foundation under the President of Azerbaijan Republic.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service, fourth-year Chemical Engineering student VusalGuluyev has successfully realized his project entitled “Entropy as the Cause of Greenhouse Effect Increase” with the organizational support of BHOS.

At the meeting dedicated to the start of the training, VusalGuluyev gave detailed information about the project. Then BHOS Vice-rector for general affairs Rashad Hasanov welcomed the participants and said that he was very pleased to see bachelor and master students from leading national universities as well as representatives of various companies. Professor of the BHOS Petroleum Engineering department Fuad Valiyev and senior engineer of “Provitaz MMC” alternative energy company Emin Mammadov shared their knowledge and experience in this field.

The project included five training sessions and a poster competition in order to test the level of the subject knowledge by the participants. Trainings were held at the BHOS conference hall. Over 100 students representing various national universities were involved in the project. In addition, SOCAR representatives joined the project along with the students. In particular, the participants were informed about issues related to the global warming and the greenhouse effect, its impact on the environment and their connection with the entropy.

During the poster competition, the participants divided in groups described problems based on the information they gained and offered solutions to the problems. Upon the project completion, they were awarded certificates and presents.