‘Offshore Oil and Gas Installations Security, an International Perspective’ Book presented at BHOS

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Mikhail Kashubsky, Head of Secretariat of the International Network of Customs Universities (INCU) presented his book ‘Offshore Oil and Gas Installations Security, an International Perspective’ at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

BHOS management and staff members attended the presentation, Report was told in the press service of BHOS.

Opening the meeting BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov talked about many problems witnessed in the world through today’s geo-politic realities, as well as strong security measures taken by the government of Azerbaijan Republic in relation to its offshore petroleum installations. Touching upon the issue of attacking petroleum installations, which in turn tremendously damages economic strength of any country, he emphasized the importance of increase of security measures and mobilization of international organizations to combat acts of terror.

Underlining that the substantial facts shown in his book ‘Offshore Oil and Gas Installations Security, an International Perspective’ were based on analysis,Mikhail Kashubsky was confident that the book would contribute in prevention of acts of terror. He also emphasized that he was glad to present his book at BHOS and extended his gratitude to BHOS management for granted opportunity. He gave detailed information about his book. Mikhail Kashubsky stressed that the book in question was based on historical facts, geo-political analysis, scientific research carried out by the author himself in the course of 10 years.

The author also said that the book also aimed at urging the international organizations to take more significant measures for prevention acts of terror, targeting petroleum installations, ensuring the security of petroleum industry of the world and thus remain vigilant. He also said that the book was written for readers involved in petroleum industry and studying this specialization. Mr. Kashubsky pointed out that with the assistance of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Republic the book would be translated into Azerbaijani and Russian languages.

Mikhail Kashubsky answered questions of BHOS management and professors.