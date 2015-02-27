Offered to pay housing for needy students at state expense in Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ombudsman made a proposal to include in the curricula of secondary schools, high schools and colleges a special subject of "Human Rights".

Report informs, the Azerbaijani Ombudsman's annual report for 2014 declares.

The report also recommended that the definition of administrative responsibility for persons guilty of evasion of children from compulsory education, increasing the responsibility of parents and teachers, as well as the improvement of the regulatory duties of the parents of the legal framework.

In addition, a proposal for providing accommodation in hostels needy students enrolled in universities and colleges by state order. And in the absence of places in hostels, was offered to pay rents for students.