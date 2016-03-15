 Top
    Number of specialities on master degree increased in Azerbaijan

    The decree signed by Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zade

    Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan have made changes to 'Classification of specialities (qualifications) on master degree level of higher education).

    Report informs, the decree signed by Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zade.

    The change is related with increase of specialities on master's level.

    According to the amendments, Media and Communication Systems, and TV and Radio Broadcasts Management specialties added to Journalism section of 'Humanities and Social Specialties Group' of the classification.

    Speciality of Teacher-Researcher on Art of Dance added to Choreography art section of 'Culture and Art Specialties Group'.

    In addition, Space Info Communication Technologies and Spacecrafts and Management Systems specialties added to Space Technology and Technology Engineering section of 'Technical and technological specialties group'. 

