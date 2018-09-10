Number of schoolchildren for new academic year announced in Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ Totally, 1 592 317 schoolchildren will study in general educational institutions in the next academic year.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Education that 165,780 schoolchildren will study in the first grade.

4053 applicants attended the competition on admission of teachers for 2018-2019 academic year were admitted to the schools as teachers.

Repair and construction of general education institutions are underway within the framework of preparations for the new academic year. At present 34 new school buildings are being built in different regions of the country, and 22 schools are being repaired.