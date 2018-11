Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Number of pupils, who will be taught in secondary schools of Azerbaijan in the new academic year announced. As Report was told in the Ministry of Education, this year more than 150 thousand pupils will go to the first class.

According to information, generally, the number of students in this school year will be 1 million 370 thousand.

In the past academic year, 138 thousand pupils went to the first class.