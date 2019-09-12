Number of Azerbaijani schools in Georgia revealed

The total number of schools with the studies in Azerbaijani language reaches 120 in Georgia, Report's local bureau informs citing the Georgian Center of Information System on Education Management of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.

It was noted that 80 of these schools hold studies in Azerbaijani language. The rest 40 schools have a section in Azerbaijani.

The number of Azerbaijani-language sections in Georgia's public schools has grown over a year earlier. Thus, according to the information provided by the Center last year, the number of Azerbaijani sections made 38.