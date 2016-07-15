Number of admission quotas to Azerbaijani higher schools announced

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ This year 41 965 admission quotas have been submitted for entrance to high schools in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Maleyka Abbaszade, Chairperson of Board of Directors of the State Exam Center (SEC) said at today's press conference.

According to her, admission quotas increased by 7.21% compared to last year.

M.Abbaszade noted that there is a little difference in number of state order quotas. Thus, this figure increased 497 quotas compared to last year: 'Last year number of state order quotas made 11 714, this year the figure is 12 221. Also, this year 6940 quota allocated for 11-year education to secondary specialized education institutions (technical school). This figure made 6 133 last year. Thus, number of quotas of 11-year education to technical schools increased by 13% in comparison with last year. According to the admission plan, 48 905 applicants will be admitted by higher and secondary specialized education institutions'.

She said that this year number of state order quotas for I group increased by 5,9 % (300 quotas), II group by 9 % (2021 quotas), III group 3 quotas (same as in past year), IV group 4,99 % (62 quotas).