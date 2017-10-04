Nobel prize winners in Chemistry announced

© AP Photo/ Fernando Vergara

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Nobel prize winners in Chemistry have been announced.

Report informs citing foreign media, Jacques Dubochet of Switzerland, Joachim Frank of the US and Richard Henderson of the UK won the award for developing cryo-electron microscopy for the high resolution structure determination of biomolecules in solution.

Notably, this year, Jeffrey Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michael Young were awarded Nobel Prize in medicine and physiology. All three of them were born in the US and work at local universities. The scientists were awarded the prize for their discoveries of molecular mechanisms controlling the circadian rhythm.

American scientists Rainer Weiss, Barry Barish and Kip Thorne won the Nobel prize in physics for discovery of gravitational waves.

Nobel Peace Prize winner will be identified on October 6, while prizer in economy on October 9.