Nobel Prize winner in Literature unveiled

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2017 is awarded to the English author of Japanese descent Kazuo Ishiguro.

Notably, biophysicists Jacques Dubochet, Joachim Frank and Richard Henderson have won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for inventing new and better ways to see molecules. The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet has today decided to award the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine jointly to Jeffrey C. Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michael W. Young for their discoveries of molecular mechanisms controlling the circadian rhythm.

Three U.S. researchers have been awarded the Nobel Prize in physics for their work in detecting gravitational waves - ripples in space and time that travel throughout our Universe. The recipients are Rainer Weiss, a physics professor at MIT, and Kip Thorne and Barry Barish, who are both physics professors at Caltech.

Notably, the names of the laureates in the field of economy will be announced on October 9. The Nobel Peace Prize winner will be announced on October 6.

The awards ceremony will take place on December 10 in Stockholm, Sweden. In 2017, the winners will be given 9 mln Swedish krona ($ 1.12 mln). The Nobel Prize for the first time since 2001 has increased its premium by 12.5 percent. Earlier the winners were given 8 million kronas or $ 931,000 in cash.