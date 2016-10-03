Nobel Prize Laureate in Physiology and Medicine named

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Yoshinori Ohsumi, a Japanese cell biologist, was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday for his discoveries on how cells recycle their content, a process known as autophagy.

Report informs citing the foreign media, Mr. Yoshinori Ohsumi is the 6th Medicine Laureate born in Japan and 23th Nobel Laureate born in Japan.

