New study group admitted to School of Project Management at BHOS

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) hosted a ceremony of admission of a new “Stream 18” group of trainees to School of Project Management (SPM), which is a joint initiative of BHOS, BP and company partners, British company TwentyEighty Strategy Execution and the George Washington University (USA).

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

The event gathered the BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov, First Deputy Chairman of Azersu Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC) Teyyub Jabbarov, and BP communications, external affairs, strategy and Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey region Vice president Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli. SOCAR Deputy Vice president for HR, IT and regulations Asif Shafaggatov, Chief of Staff of OJSC Azersu Mohsin Guliyev, and newly admitted students also attended the ceremony.

In his welcoming speech at the opening ceremony, Rector Elmar Gasimov told about remarkable achievements attained by SPM. He introduced the guests and expressed his gratitude to them for attention and continuous assistance to the School of Project Management, which operates with organizational support from the Higher School. Speaking at the gathering, Teyyub Jabbarov, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli and Asif Shafaggatov emphasized the important role played by SPM in training of project managers and wished the new trainees every success in their study. At the end of the ceremony, students of the “Stream 18” group introduced themselves and their organizations including, among others, SOCAR, OJSC Azersu, BP, CBMC, CNFA, Ernst&Young, “Neftqaztikinti”, “Azərkimya”, “Azneft” Production Union and Worley Parsons.

Interest of state organizations and private companies to the School of Project Management has grown considerably last year. They send their best specialists to study at SPM so that they can become project managers in the future. The SPM curriculum, which comprises seven modules of training, is based on Master degree academic program of the George Washington University. Upon successful completion of the study, the trainees will be awarded Master certificates from the university.