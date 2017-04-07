New rules for recruitment of teachers underway

© Report.az

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ New rules for recruitment of teachers are being developed in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, deputy head of human resources department of Ministry of Education Eshgi Bagirov told.

He told that several innovations will be introduced in this sphere: “Changes are for the benefit of teachers. This year we expect higher number of candidates to become teachers, as number of vacancies will be higher”.

Head of public relations sector of the ministry Jasarat Valehov told that the ministry will arrange trainings for candidates for management of schools in Baku: “Successful candidates passing these trainings in proper higher education institutions will be invited for interview by Baku city Education Department”.

He noted that candidates passing the interview will participate in competition held by the Ministry of Education: “Since April 1 till now more than 2,000 candidates to management of schools in Baku and regions have been registered. Whereas number of candidates last year was 3,000. As the process for this year is underway, we expect more candidates to apply”.