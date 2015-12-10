New rule: Public servants will be attested in Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 December.REPORT.AZ/ Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan approved 'Rules of Attestation of Public Servants'.

Report informs, these rules defines attestation order of public servants. Main purposes of attestation are to determine whether public servant is eligible for its post, reveal possibility to use potential abilities of public servant, stimulate increasing professional competence, determine need for additional education of public servant.

Public servant holding administrative and assistant office should be attested once in 5 years. Attestation periods, schedule is approved by relevant state authority in agreement with supreme state body and informed to attesting public servants at least 1 month prior to start of attestation.

Public servants, serving less than one year as well as being on internship and probation period are not attested. Public servants, being on maternity leave should be attested not earlier than 1 year after starting to serve.

In accordance with results of public servants', attestation commission makes assessment as followings:

1. Conforms to the post.

2. If improves work and fulfills recommendations of commission, conforms to post subject to re-attestation after a year.

3. Does not conform to post.

Public servant may administratively or judicially appeal from results within 7 working days. Appeal is heard by supreme state body within 20 working days after its receipt under subordination.