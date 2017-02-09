Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ New graduate specialties will be introduced in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Cabinet of Ministers made some amendments in classification of specialties for graduate study. “Sport journalism”, “Sport medicine and rehabilitation” have been included in classification of specialties for graduate level study.

The graduate major “Medical-biological provision and rehabilitation in physical culture and sports” has been renamed into “Medical-biological provision in physical culture and sports”.