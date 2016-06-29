New institute directors of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences appointed

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ New directors of several institutes of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) have been approved to their post.

Report informs, relevant decision adopted at on-site meeting of ANAS Presidium at Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory.

The presidium approved results of the elections, held at the institutes.

Academician Ibrahim Guliyev appointed to the post of director of Oil and Gas Institute, academician Irada Huseynova of Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, ANAS Corresponding Member Namig Jalilov of Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory, ANAS Corresponding Member Zeynal Akparov of Genetic Resources Institute, ANAS Corresponding Member Ertegin Salamzade of Architecture and Art Institute, ANAS Corresponding Member Mohsun Naghisoylu of Institute of Linguistics named after Nasimi, ANAS Corresponding Member Yagub Mahmudov of Institute of History, Doctor of Physics and Mathematics Ogtay Samadov of Institute of Radiation Problems, PhD in Physics and Mathematics Elman Yusifov of Institute of Zoology, Doctor of Agricultural Sciences Alovsat Guliyev of Institute of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry, Doctor of Historical Sciences Musa Gasimli of Institute of Caucasian Studies, Doctor of Historical Sciences Maryam Seyidbayli of ANAS Institute of History of Science.