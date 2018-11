Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ A new director has been appointed to 'Zangi' lyceum.

Report informs that by order of Education Minister Jeyhun Bayramov Almaz Asgarova has been appointed to this position.

Asgarova previously served as Head of the Quality Assurance Unit at the Ministry of Education.

Notably, Bayram Heydarov, the honored worker of education of Azerbaijan, who was the founder and longtime director of 'Zangi' high school died in August of this year.