New director appointed to British Council's representation in Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Education, Jeyhun Bayramov has received the Director of Delegation of British Council in Azerbaijan, Elizabeth White upon the termination of her diplomatic tenure and the newly appointed director of the Azerbaijani representation Samr Shah.

Report was told by the ministry, the meeting discussed the current situation and high development of relations between the Ministry of Education and the British Council.

The Minister highly appreciated Elizabeth White's activity in Azerbaijan and thanked her. She was awarded with the Honorary Decree of the Ministry of Education for contribution to the development of education in Azerbaijan and the expansion of Azerbaijan-UK educational relations.

E.Wright noted that she leaves Azerbaijan with good impressions and expressed gratitude to Minister Jeyhun Bayramov for his support during her tenure in Azerbaijan.

In the end, Minister wished successes to Samr Shah and Elizabeth White in their future careers.