New appointments to ANAS

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ The director of Regional Research Center, ScD in geological-mineralogical sciences Zakariyya Alizada was dismissed at his own request. Report informs, the decision was made in the meeting of ANAS Presidium.

PhD in physics and mathematics Yusif Shukurlu was appointed as a director of the Center by another decision of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences.

In addition, the decision on appointing ScD in history Maryam Seyidbayli as the head of ANAS History of Sceince Institution was made in the Presidium's meeting.

History of Science Institution was established to learn the history of science and technology, source studies in the history of science, its formation, development and current state in Azerbaijan, as well as to develop new methods of studying the history of science, formation of methodological base of science, detection and investigation of scientific monuments.