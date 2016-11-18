Mubariz Gurbanli visited Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Academic teaching staff and students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) met with Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of the Azerbaijan Republic (SCWRA) Mubariz Gurbanli at a function, arranged at BHOS to commemorate the International Day for Tolerance.

Report informs referring to the BHOS press service, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee Gunduz Ismayilov, Head of the Baku city department of the Committee Anar Kazimov, other representatives of SCWRA and author of the script of “Fitnə” (“Plots”) documentary Nadir Badalov also attended the meeting.

The gathering commenced with demonstration of the documentary, which highlights struggle against religious radicalism. Opening the meeting, BHOS’ Rector Elmar Gasimov noted that this and other films on this topic are very important for youth’s education and formation of national moral principles among young generation, as well as for protection of current atmosphere of tolerance in the country and prevention of religious radicalism. He reminded that Azerbaijan is a Muslim country, while it remains a secular state. Rector Elmar Gasimov told that education plays a key role prevention from religious radicalism and protection of the society from its intervention. He emphasized that BHOS’ management takes all necessary measures to endure proper education of the students and raise their awareness of religious radicalism.

The Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of Azerbaijan Republic Mubariz Gurbanli told the meeting participants about SCWRA activities, their work with religious communities in the country and relations with the state authorities. Speaking about the Azerbaijani state policy on tolerance, he emphasized the importance of protection of your from impact of religious radicalism. He also informed about measures undertaken in Azerbaijan for prevention of its spread in the country. Mubariz Gurbanli highly appreciated activities carried out at BHOS for students education and said that this work is essential for the national security.

Demonstration of the documentary was followed by questions and answers session and a discussion of the film. At the end of the meeting, Elmar Gasimov presented the Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of the Azerbaijan Republic Mubariz Gurbanli with BHOS Honorable Guest diploma.

The documentary filmed under the title “Fitnə” in 2016, aims at fighting with religious radicalism. In their interviews for the film, prominent religious figures and well-known young scientists speak about importance of education for raising youth’s awareness of the danger of religious radical movements and for prevention of their negative influence on the young generation.