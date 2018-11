Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ Receipt of electronic documents on recruitment of teachers to general education institutions included in the Ministry of Education system has been completed on July 8.

Report was told in the Ministry of Education.

It was noted that a record number (50 thousand 697) of people, who wanted to work as a teacher registered at MİQ.EDU.AZ.

Notably, document acceptance started on July 2.