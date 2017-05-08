Ministry of Education: Over 12,000 teachers will attend next diagnostic assessment

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Gakh Olympic Sports Complex will host the next diagnostic assessment.

Report was informed in the press service of the Ministry of Education, over 12,000 teachers will attend the assessment.

According to ministry, diagnostic assessment of teachers working in educational institutions of Gakh, Gabala, Sheki, Zagatala, Balakan, Oghuz, as well teachers from Aghdam, Lachin, Kalbajar, and Khojali regions in these regions will be carried out.

Teachers who give lectures at primary vocational educational institutions on subjects of general education will also attend assessment.

Teachers who will participate in the diagnostic assessment, can get information about date and time of exam by entering dq.edu.az "Personal page" section. At the same time it is possible to verify the reliability of the data through the page. In case the non-compliance is detected, they can apply to local educational authorities.

Notably, diagnostic assessment on May 4-6 were attended by 6,000 teachers working in educational institutions of Aghstafa, Tovuz and Gazakh regions.