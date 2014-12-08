Ministry of Education: one of schools' land in Baku illegally occupied

Baku. 8 December.REPORT.AZ/ "90 square meters area of the secondary school No. 115 in Binagadi district of Baku was illegally occupied and fenced," the Ministry of Education stated, Report informs.

During operative investigations carried out by the Department of Education, it was revealed that the illegal construction work was carried out by the employees of "Paradise" club. Baku City Executive Power was appealed. After the inspection of the area, the illegal building was demolished.

On August 11, 2014, President Ilham Aliyev reviewed No. 115 secondary school in Binagadi district after major repairs and reconstruction work. In accordance with the instructions of the President, the repair work in 1380-seat school was carried out to the highest standards. The appropriate construction and renovation work was carried out in one hectare field of the educational institution, the greens were planted.

The ministry also stated that citizens who attempt to occupy the areas of education institutions should know that such an unhealthy trend causes the violation of the constitutional rights of pupils. Implementation of the significant measures against the occupation of the territory of educational institutions will be continued in the framework of the legislation of Azerbaijan.

