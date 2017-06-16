Ministry of Education: New concessions will be made to students with academic debts

© Report

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Unlike the old ways, according to approved new changes, having academic debts to students, an opportunity has been created in each semester in two subjects to get credits (to participate in the exam) without listening to the subject."

Report informs, deputy head of Science and Higher Education Department of Ministry of Education Yagub Piriyev

said at a briefing in connection with organization of education in higher educational institutions and making changes to the rules of the credit system.

According to him, the absent from the exam for a good reason does not pay for participation in the repeated exam on the subject:"Other students for participation in the exam will have to pay no more than 25 percent of the total tuition fee for subject."

Y. Piriyev said that currently in public institutions of higher education about 6 percent of graduate students can not graduate because of academic debt in 1-2 subjects: “The adoption of this decision creates a real opportunity for those students to complete their studies in higher education.Unlike the previous rules, according to the changes, the number of credits for one semester was increased from 38 to 40, in the summer session the total number of loans taken by students in subjects was increased from 9 to 10 ".

The representative of the ministry also noted that new types of training were added to the full-time form of education - full and partial involvement in the education process:"Full involvement in education is a type of full-time education in accordance with the normative terms of the education program for the specialty, and partial involvement in the education process is a kind of full-time education that corresponds to the education plan in the specialty (but not less than 2 subjects per semester) that Is compiled by students.The application of this type of education will help students from low-income families to work, and working citizens to get education”.

It is expected that about 2000 students will take advantage of this innovation.