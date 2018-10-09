Ministry of Education clarifies issue of teachers' certification

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ The draft rules that will regulate the process of certification of teachers working in state educational institutions are under discussion.

Report reports citing the Ministry of Education that the information recently spread in social networks and various media outlets on certification in general education institutions does not reflect the truth.

The Ministry noted that in order to prevent misleading public opinion about the implementation of such an important event, currently the draft law on "Certification Rule of Teachers working in State education institutions" is being debated with the participation of specialists: "Once the discussions are finalized, the final document will be submitted to the government for approval .

“Official information will be given regarding the timing and the manner of the certification process following approval."