Ministry: Qafqaz University students will be placed in leading higher schools of country

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Qafqaz University has notified the Ministry of Education on January 16 on decision of founder to start liquidation process and establish liquidation commission, and asked for assistance to transfer students to other higher education institutions after winter exam session.

Report was informed in the Ministry of Education.

Taking into account the above-mentioned, Ministry of Education decided to create working group to manage transfer of students to other higher education institutions.

The working group has been instructed to prepare proposals for transfer of University’s students to leading higher education institutions of the country and other organizational arrangements.

Necessary circumstances will be created to place students to appropriate higher education institutions in accordance with specialties and language of study; students’ rights for quality education will be ensured and education fees will remain unchanged. All resources will be used to ensure rising trend of students in terms of skills and academic achievements.

Application of university’s management to Ministry of Education regarding continuity of education process will be considered as much as possible.

Students are required to contact with working group in the university.