Ministry: Additional placement stage of competition for teachers recruitment start in September

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ "In September, an additional placement stage of the competition for recruitment of teachers will be held".

Report informs, Deputy Head of Human Resources Department of the Ministry of Education, Eshgi Baghirov told reporters.

He said that final stage of the centralized competition for recruitment of teachers at general educational institutions is currently being held: "Psychological status, practical and methodological knowledge of teachers is checked at the competition stage".

According to the deputy head, the commission requesting interview from the candidates consists of 3 members: "One of them is a subject teacher, one head of one of the leading schools and the other an employee of the ministry. 5,225 people qualified for this stage".

E. Baghirov noted that results of the interview will be posted on personal page of each teacher at the beginning of next week.

Notably, interviewing phase of teachers' recruitment started on August 21. The final stage of the competition will end on August 26.