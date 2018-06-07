Ministry: Admission to I grade of all high schools and gymnasiums will be carried out in single form

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The Ministry of Education is preparing unified methodology for admission to all high schools and gymnasiums".

Report informs, Director of the Department of Education Development Programs of the Ministry of Education Emin Amrullayev said.

According to him, at present some of the high schools require 30, some of them 50 and so on. passing scores: "In addition, some high schools make competition in 2 or 3 stages. However, we are trying to make selection criteria unified”.

The ministry official said there are different selection criteria for high school students: “We want to apply unified criteria by matching these criteria to each other. Our goal is to have the same criteria for admission to all high schools. At present, work is underway in this direction. Probably, from this year we will implement these criteria as a pilot. From next year it will be unambiguously. The public will be informed about it by June 20 ".