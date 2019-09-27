Ministry: About 7,000 teachers were hired this year

3,260 teachers were hired under the contract for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Education, of these, 973 were employed in general education institutions where incentive measures were not applied, and 2,287 were employed in schools with incentive measures.

So far, 3,615 people teachers have been recruited under a contract. The process of recruiting teachers on a contractual basis is currently underway.

Notably, every fourth person, or 25 percent, who scored more than 500 points in the high school entrance exams, chose teaching specialty this year.