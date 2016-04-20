 Top
    Minister: 'Nearly 42% of graduates get a job in labor market'

    Mikayil Jabbarov: 'It takes years to train specialists for labor market'

    Baku. 20 April.REPORT.AZ/ 'Approximately 42% of graduates get a job in labor market'.

    Report informs, Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at 'Caspian European Club'.

    The minister stated that this figure doesn't refer the entrepreneurs starting a business: 'But there are higher schools that this figure is higher or lower. It depends on the quality of preparation for the labor market, economy and number of workplaces. If we get both orders on demands and information about level of knowledge more qualitatively, our education system will be able to respond to more quality order. Our widest challenge is that the education system should present results based not on short term, but on medium and long terms. It takes years to train specialists for labor market'. 

