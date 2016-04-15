 Top
    Milli Majlis annuls article fining parents of students missing over 7 classes

    Abolition of Article 189.2 of Administrative Offences Code discussed in the parliament

    Baku. 15 April.REPORT.AZ/ The parents or the persons accountable for parentage of students that have missed more than 7 days in a month, will not be fined for 100 AZN.

    Report informs, abolition of Article 189.2 of Administrative Offences Code has been discussed in today's plenary meeting of the parliament.

    The article considers 100 AZN fining of parents or the persons accountable for parentage of students who have missed more than 7 days in a month on secular compulsory secondary education.

    Draft amendment put to vote and approved.  

