Mikayil Jabbarov: 'Number of first grade students will increase enough in 4-5 years'

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ 'Number of students of the first grade will increase enough during next 4-5 years'.

Report informs, Education Minister of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said Wednesday.

The minister has declared its reasons: 'As a result of favorable demographic situation, number of students of first grades increases every year. Of course, it means several challenges for education system, including launching new grades and training of teachers'.

Noting implementation of all necessary measures in this direction, M.Jabbarov said in the enterprises, lyceums and gymnasiums, where receiving to I grade on Baku city had been held under competition past year, registration is already being carried out in electronic form.

Notably, registration in the enterprises, lyceums and gymnasiums, where receiving to I grade on Baku city is held under competition, will be held from March 1 till April 5 in electronic form as well as competitions (exams) for selection from April 15 till May 13.

Over 150 thousand have been received to I grades of general education schools of Azerbaijan during 2015-2016 academic years. Last year number of students of I grade on Baku city was 42 723.