Mikayil Jabbarov: Our goal is to achieve measurable improvements in material well-being of teachers

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ " The power of no system of education can be stronger than the teacher. The basis of all achievements is a teacher and a human factor."

Report informs, Education Minister Mikail Jabbarov said that speaking at ceremony in full secondary school No.23 named Tahir Hasanov at state awards ceremony.

Our goal is to achieve measurable improvements in material well-being of teachers. So far, diagnostic assessment of 20% of teachers has made, and in January this year, they are paid a premium.20% of teachers have a diagnostic assessment and in January this year, they are paid a premium.At the same time, completed preparations for the regular assessment of 3 major cities and regions. If all goes well as planned, in January next year 40% of teachers will attend the process."

M.Jabbarov also noted that, if two years ago, number of requests of teachers for employment was 17 thousand., now this figure reached 24 thousand: "That means growth rate in two years made 45%. In addition, the regions on reception the work of teachers is made transparent. Our work in this direction will be continued in the future."

Touching upon the targeted measures aimed at enhancing the image of teachers, Jabbarov noted the importance of improving the professional level of teachers.

Then, awards presented to distinguished educators.